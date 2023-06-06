Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of the world’s most endangered primates - a Sulawesi crested macaque. The adorable new arrival who has not yet been named was born on May 16, to proud new mum, Rumple, and dad, Mamassa.

A heartwarming video shows the tiny monkey, whose gender is currently unknown, take its first steps under the watchful eye of mum before exploring and climbing a branch.

Listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Sulawesi crested macaques face numerous threats in the wild, including habitat loss as a result of deforestation, illegal logging and the expansion of farming land, as well as hunting and the illegal pet trade.

With fewer than 5,000 individuals estimated to remain in their natural habitat on the island of Sulawesi, and with numbers having plummeted by around 80% in the last 30 years, primate experts say that every birth in conservation zoos helps to safeguard the species.

The newborn’s gender is not yet known. Image: Chester Zoo/SWNS

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at Chester Zoo said: “As well as safeguarding the future of this critically endangered species, every birth provides an opportunity to learn more about their behaviour, biology and social structures, which all helps to inform the efforts to protect the species globally.

“These charismatic monkeys face a plethora of threats in wild. While illegal logging has seen their forest home disappear around them, they’re also targets for poachers. In their homeland, macaques are considered a local delicacy and are often the food choice for special occasions such as weddings.

“That’s why our conservationists have provided support to the local communities, while also investigating the main causes of deforestation, which all helps to protect the incredible diversity of animals living on the island of Sulawesi.”