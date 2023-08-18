The technology will relay live details to officers on the ground and the drivers will be stopped.

New aerial cameras will be used to assist Merseyside Police in identifying traffic offences at collision hotspots and track down the offending drivers. The road safety initiative will support the region’s Vision Zero project, which aims to have zero deaths or serious injuries on our roads by 2040.

The cameras are able to live stream and record footage of drivers and vehicles committing traffic offences. Details will then be relayed to officers on the ground and the drivers will be stopped or identified at a later date when footage is reviewed. Offenders could end up in court for prosecution of just receieve a word of warning.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Our goal must be to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. To do that, we need to look how we can do things differently, taking proactive steps to prevent collisions and increase the safety of all road users.”