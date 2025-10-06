LDRS

Hundreds of people in a Merseyside tower block next to a major demolition site are currently without electricity or water.

The issue is causing major problems for residents, including mothers with babies relying on bottle feeds, according to those involved. Carl Nichols is one of the residents at Strand House and said all 123 households are affected by the power cut and water supply issues.

The tower block is adjacent to the Bootle Strand shopping centre, which is in the process of being partially demolished by Sefton Council. Mr Nichols said: “The power is off in the whole building and parts of The Strand shopping centre. There are no lifts on either, and there’s older people in here higher up.

“It all went off about 9am this morning when people were getting ready for the day. I’ve had people say to me they can’t even do a bottle for their baby because there is no power and no water. People are agitated and unhappy. There will be lots of people stuck because of mobility issues. I know one fella who can’t walk so he won’t be able to get home now.”

Mr Nichols said he received a text message from One Vison Housing earlier this morning – a message seen by the LDRS – updating him and other residents on the current situation. The text read: “Dear Resident, we have been informed of a power outage which is affecting both The Strand Shopping Centre and Strand House lifts.

“We are anticipating an update from Scottish Power and will update you accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and thank you for your patience – OVH.”

The power cut to Strand House and Bootle Strand Shopping centre has also been confirmed on the Scottish Power Energy power cuts information portal, which states: “There is an unexpected power cut affecting the L20 postcode area of Bootle. Our emergency response team has been alerted to investigate the fault. We aim to restore power by 06/10/2025, 14:00.”

In terms of the water supply, the emergency reports portal on United Utilities website confirms there is an issue, stating: “Known issues: There is 1 issue identified that may be impacting water supply in this area.”

The notice adds: “We’re currently investigating an issue in your area which means you may have no water supply. As soon as the issue is identified, we’ll get the right team planned to fix this. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience and hope to have your taps flowing again very soon.”

The cause of the power cut and water supply issue is not yet known. Sefton Council has been contacted.