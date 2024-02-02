Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following shots being fired outside Liverpool’s Showcase Cinema and two other locations a 49-year-old man appeared in the city’s crown court on Friday. Leslie Garrett pleaded guilty to all the eight charges he faces in relation to the incidents.

Shots were fired outside the Croxteth cinema, at a newsagents in Lower House Lane and a house in Croxteth on Wednesday night, 3 January, this year.

Garrett, of Ternhall Road, Fazakerley, who appeared via video link from Altcourse prison, was further remanded in custody to await sentence on April 5. His lawyer Paul Lewis told the court that the preparation of medical reports is already underway.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report and David Birrell said that there would be victim impact reports from the newsagents' assistant and a female cinema worker who had a firearm pointed at them.