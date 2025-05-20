Aldi bank holiday opening times - this is what you need to know

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 11:28 BST
Aldi has confirmed its opening hours for the upcoming May bank holiday weekend.

With many workers getting an extended weekend with bank holiday Monday, (May 26), the popular supermarket chain famed for its middle aisle and Special Buys has implemented some time changes.

Regular opening hours will remain in place across UK stores on Saturday and Sunday.

Aldi May bank holiday time changes revealed.placeholder image
Aldi May bank holiday time changes revealed. | Getty Images

However, the bank holiday Monday will see stores shut their doors at an earlier time of 8pm instead of the normal 10pm.

Even though the weather may be a tad cooler for the weekend, the UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing Bank Holiday, whatever the weather.

Whether it’s for a BBQ or weekend away, Aldi allows shoppers to enjoy everything from fresh meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

