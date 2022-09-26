The annual student event is filled with discounts for anyone with a valid student ID.

Liverpool ONE’s student day is back on Wednesday 28, with a variety of brilliant discounts across participating stores.

Participating retailers will have a ‘Liverpool ONE student event’ sign in their windows and there are a huge amount taking part this year.

From discounted freshers outfits to £1 sweet treats, plus the chance to win £500, the event is set to be a hit.

LiverpoolWorld have you covered, with the full list of offers split into categories, to help you bag the best deals.

Fashion discounts

The Vintage Store - 30% off

Levi’s - 30% off

Claire’s - 25% off

New Look - 25% off

Gym + Coffee - 25% off and freebies over £65

Bershka - 20% off

JD - 20% off

Pull and Bear - 20% off

Tessuti Liverpool ONE.

Stradivarius - 20% off

Vans - 20% off

Adidas - 20% off

Arket - 20% off

Tessuti - 20% off

Ralph Lauren - 20% off

Schuh - 20% off

LFC Store - 20% off plus free premier league name and number with any purchase of a 22/23 jersey

H Samuel - 20% off

Boux Avenue - 20% off

Office - 20% off

Castore - 20% off

Hollister - 20% off

The North Face - 20% off

Footlocker - 20% off

Superdry - 20% off

Bershka.

Ann Summers - 20% off

Jack Wolfskin - 20% off

Penhaligon’s -15% OFF plus complimentary engraving on eligible items

Kickgame - 10% off

Bravissimo - 10% off

COS - 10% off

Fred Perry - 10% off

Sports Direct - 10% off

Skincare and beauty discounts

Laser Clinics - 40% off laser hair removal

Morphe - 25% off £35

The Body Shop - 20% off

Rituals - 20% off

Kiehl’s -15% off Unidays plus exclusive 3 complimentary deluxe sample products with £50+ spend. All students receive introduction mini pack with selection of samples along with an invitation for a healthy skin assessment

MAC - 15% off plus complimentary sample

The Perfume Shop - 15% off

The Fragrance Shop - 15% off

Beauty Bazaar - 10% off

Molton Brown - 10% off

Food and drink discounts

The Club House - 2-4-1 cocktails

Tortilla - 2-4-1

My Cookie Dough - BOGOF

MooBoo - BOGOHF

Yard and Coop - 50% off

Pizza Express - 30% off

Las Iguanas - 30% off

Yo! Sushi - 20% off

TGI Fridays - 20% off

Bill’s - 20% off

Krispy Kreme - 20% off

Caffe Nero - 15% off

Joe and the Juice - 15% off

Liverpool ONE. Image: Gareth Jones

Lindt - 10% off

Starbucks - 10% off

Bluecoat Cafe - 10% off

Slim Chickens - 10% off

Auntie Anne’s - £1 pretzel

Barburrito - £1 burrito

Tech and toys discounts

LEGO - 10% off

Menkind - 10% off

Samsung - 10% off

Entertainment discounts

Junkyard Golf - 50% off

On The Green - Free golf 12-4pm

Escape Live - 10% off

Home and other discounts

Utility - 20% off

Clintons - 20% off

Cass Art - 10% off

Kenji - 10% off

Plus a range of offers in John Lewis, Bierkeller, The Gym and Cosy Club.