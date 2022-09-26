Liverpool ONE Student Event: All of the retailers offering freebies and discounts this Wednesday
The annual student event is filled with discounts for anyone with a valid student ID.
Liverpool ONE’s student day is back on Wednesday 28, with a variety of brilliant discounts across participating stores.
Participating retailers will have a ‘Liverpool ONE student event’ sign in their windows and there are a huge amount taking part this year.
From discounted freshers outfits to £1 sweet treats, plus the chance to win £500, the event is set to be a hit.
LiverpoolWorld have you covered, with the full list of offers split into categories, to help you bag the best deals.
Fashion discounts
The Vintage Store - 30% off
Levi’s - 30% off
Claire’s - 25% off
New Look - 25% off
Gym + Coffee - 25% off and freebies over £65
Bershka - 20% off
JD - 20% off
Pull and Bear - 20% off
Stradivarius - 20% off
Vans - 20% off
Adidas - 20% off
Arket - 20% off
Tessuti - 20% off
Ralph Lauren - 20% off
Schuh - 20% off
LFC Store - 20% off plus free premier league name and number with any purchase of a 22/23 jersey
H Samuel - 20% off
Boux Avenue - 20% off
Office - 20% off
Castore - 20% off
Hollister - 20% off
The North Face - 20% off
Footlocker - 20% off
Superdry - 20% off
Ann Summers - 20% off
Jack Wolfskin - 20% off
Penhaligon’s -15% OFF plus complimentary engraving on eligible items
Kickgame - 10% off
Bravissimo - 10% off
COS - 10% off
Fred Perry - 10% off
Sports Direct - 10% off
Skincare and beauty discounts
Laser Clinics - 40% off laser hair removal
Morphe - 25% off £35
The Body Shop - 20% off
Rituals - 20% off
Kiehl’s -15% off Unidays plus exclusive 3 complimentary deluxe sample products with £50+ spend. All students receive introduction mini pack with selection of samples along with an invitation for a healthy skin assessment
MAC - 15% off plus complimentary sample
The Perfume Shop - 15% off
The Fragrance Shop - 15% off
Beauty Bazaar - 10% off
Molton Brown - 10% off
Food and drink discounts
The Club House - 2-4-1 cocktails
Tortilla - 2-4-1
My Cookie Dough - BOGOF
MooBoo - BOGOHF
Yard and Coop - 50% off
Pizza Express - 30% off
Las Iguanas - 30% off
Yo! Sushi - 20% off
TGI Fridays - 20% off
Bill’s - 20% off
Krispy Kreme - 20% off
Caffe Nero - 15% off
Joe and the Juice - 15% off
Lindt - 10% off
Starbucks - 10% off
Bluecoat Cafe - 10% off
Slim Chickens - 10% off
Auntie Anne’s - £1 pretzel
Barburrito - £1 burrito
Tech and toys discounts
LEGO - 10% off
Menkind - 10% off
Samsung - 10% off
Entertainment discounts
Junkyard Golf - 50% off
On The Green - Free golf 12-4pm
Escape Live - 10% off
Home and other discounts
Utility - 20% off
Clintons - 20% off
Cass Art - 10% off
Kenji - 10% off
Plus a range of offers in John Lewis, Bierkeller, The Gym and Cosy Club.
Visit https://www.liverpool-one.com/students/ for more information.