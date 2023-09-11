The alleged murder gave a thumbs up to relatives in court as he was led to the cells.

A 25-year-old accused of murdering Matthew Horton in Litherland appeared for the first time at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (September 11).

Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Sefton View at 11.35pm on Tuesday September 5 and found Mr Horton with stab injuries. The 32-year-old dad, whose family described as having ‘the biggest of hearts’ and ‘the brightest of smiles’ was given CPR but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place last week, and appeared in court on Monday.

Court appearance: The defendant spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was further remanded in custody until October 6 when he is expected to enter his pleas. A provisional date for his trial, estimated to last two weeks, will begin on February 26 next year. As he was led to the cells he gave a thumbs up to relatives in the public gallery.

Merseyside Police say a 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.

In a moving tribute, Mr Horton’s family said, “he had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him’ adding, “had a great presence, and the brightest of smiles, his sense of humour was infectious.”

Matthew Horton, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Merseyside Police

