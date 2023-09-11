Litherland stabbing: Alleged killer appears in court charged with murder of Matthew Horton
The alleged murder gave a thumbs up to relatives in court as he was led to the cells.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 25-year-old accused of murdering Matthew Horton in Litherland appeared for the first time at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (September 11).
Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Sefton View at 11.35pm on Tuesday September 5 and found Mr Horton with stab injuries. The 32-year-old dad, whose family described as having ‘the biggest of hearts’ and ‘the brightest of smiles’ was given CPR but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place last week, and appeared in court on Monday.
Court appearance: The defendant spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was further remanded in custody until October 6 when he is expected to enter his pleas. A provisional date for his trial, estimated to last two weeks, will begin on February 26 next year. As he was led to the cells he gave a thumbs up to relatives in the public gallery.
Merseyside Police say a 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.
In a moving tribute, Mr Horton’s family said, “he had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him’ adding, “had a great presence, and the brightest of smiles, his sense of humour was infectious.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
They continued: “His love for music could be heard all around Crosby. He loved to walk the miles he did every day to see everyone. His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs.
“He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed. He’s been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories. Your beautiful babies will shine though, we will protect them forever, and you will live through them.”The family added: “We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received from friends and family.”