Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
58 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Almost 100,000 people sign petition for Paul O’Grady statue

“Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.”

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

Almost 100,000 people have signed a petition to erect a statue of Paul O’Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead after the TV star, 67, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ last month.

At time of writing, the petition, started by Kieran Gabriel, had 94,500 signatures, with the organiser stating the figure would ‘immortalise’ the iconic drag queen and comedian, who’s death on March 28 is mourned by a legion of his fans.

“It only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being,” Gabriel wrote on the change.org page. “Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights and of course, his love of animals.

Most Popular

“This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul’s passing. Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.”

Plans afoot: The council said in a recent statement that plans are underway for a “fitting celebration” of Paul’s life and conribution to Wirral.

Statue debate: Many people are in favour of a tribute statue, however, some have said it would be better suited to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Paul was a long-serving ambassador. There have also been several suggestions that the statue should include dogs in some way.

“I go in the butchers and there’s not a lot of meat I can eat these days, with having all the animals."“I go in the butchers and there’s not a lot of meat I can eat these days, with having all the animals."
“I go in the butchers and there’s not a lot of meat I can eat these days, with having all the animals."
Paul O'GradyPeoplePetition