Evacuation after suspected gas leak, police officers dismissed from force, new Marine Lakes Events Centre for Sefton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚓 Almost two dozen police officers have faced dismissal from Merseyside Police over the past five years, new figures show.

Data from the Home Office shows 20 officers have been dismissed from the force since April 2017 – including one in the year to March.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures refer to officers who were made redundant, have been made to resign, or have had their contracts terminated – including any asked to leave the force due to misconduct.

Across England and Wales 192 officers were sacked in 2021-22, up from 179 the year before.

Though dismissals are not always due to misconduct, the conduct of police officers has come under greater scrutiny in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens, who will never be freed from prison after losing an appeal against his whole life sentence last week.

Read More Almost two dozen officers dismissed from Merseyside Police in five years

🚒 People were evacuated from their homes overnight on Monday following reports of a suspected gas leak in L6. Road closures have been in place at the junction of Boundary Lane. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has been in attendance, and a 25 metre cordon has been put in place.