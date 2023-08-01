“We wish we had a bit longer but our time has unfortunately come to an abrupt end.”

A much-loved restaurant and cocktail bar in Crosby has announced its immediate closure.

Based in the heart of Crosby Village, Suburb 24 is known for its Instagrammable interior and great food, but has closed its doors for good due to increasing costs and a ‘steady decline in trade’.

Opening in 2021, the venue is yet another local business affected by the cost of living crisis, and the news come just a day after Le Mont Blanc, on the Wirral, too announced its sudden closure.

Sharing the news on Facebook on Monday, the team at Suburb 24 said: “It is with deepest regret that we sadly have to announce the immediate closure of Suburb 24. As Crosby locals we have lived and grown up in the area and seen first hand the many changes The Village has been through over the decades and are proud to have become a part of that. Albeit for a very short time.

“However, with the ever increasing prices of stock and a steady decline in trade we can no longer raise suitable capital to continue paying the city centre levels of rent we are currently being charged. We are of course devastated due to our huge investment we initially made to revitalise such a cornerstone of Crosby Village, and the endless repairs that compiled when trying to operate a business in such an old property.

“We remain proud of all that we have achieved and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our lovely customers who have continued to support us over the last 24 months. It’s been an amazing ride with many ups and a few downs. We wish we had a bit longer but our time has unfortunately come to an abrupt end. We wish all the best to our neighbouring hospitality venues and hope that all your support for us can continue to be shown to them!

“We will do our best to make contact with all future bookings and all deposits will be refunded in the next week or so. We have a lot to arrange over the coming days so please bear with us whilst we tie up all of our loose ends. In the meantime if you need to contact us in regards to a booking or deposit you can do so via DM or email at [email protected]”

With many Merseyside businesses closing in recent months, due to the cost of living crisis, locals quickly took to the comments to send their condolences.

Chris Weight said: “That’s awful news, this is me and my son’s favorite place. I am going to tell an eight year old no more nice burgers. Wish you all the best in your future and again I’m sorry for your news.”

Shauna Medley commented: “So sorry to hear this, you created such an amazing venue.”

