Amazon worker who killed seven wild geese with car is spared jail

Abraham Andemariam, who ploughed into a gaggle of geese and left them dying, was given a suspended sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Amazon worker who intentionally ploughed into a gaggle of geese just continued driving to work leaving seven of the birds dying in agony in the road.

Local residents who witnessed the slaughter were left distressed at the carnage the culprit Abraham Andemariam left behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was tracked down at work as his registration number was caught on Ring doorbell footage and he was immediately sacked.

Magistrates told Andemariarm, who originates from Eritrea, that the offences were “so serious only custody could be justified.”

But as he has no previous convictions and an immediate sentence would impact on his young children they suspended a 12 week jail term for 12 months.

Tom Quirk, prosecuting, told Liverpool Magistrates Court that the incident happened about 7am on July 15 on Omega Boulevard in Great Sankey, Warrington after Andemariam had driven a black Hyundai Ioniq round a roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further along the road the 31-year-old defendant “drove through a flock of geese killing seven of them”. A female witness saw “the birds suffering on the floor” causing her some distress.

“The birds were dying and also had dramatic injuries with skin torn away from their limbs. The defendant went to work after the offences and the police also went to his place of work and saw feathers in the front of his bonnet and identified him as the driver” said Mr Quirk.

Abraham Andemariam was given a suspended sentence after ploughing into a gaggle of geese and killed seven of them. Image: Lynda Roughley

When interviewed by Cheshire Police three days later Andemariam, who had four passengers with him when the incident took place, admitted driving into the gaggle of geese.

Mr Quirk said that the offences crossed the custody threshold. “There was clear disregard for the animals in the road resulting in seven of them dying and also suffering while that took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There were passengers inside the vehicle and residents were caused distress by what they witnessed and this was after aggressive driving.”

Andemariam, of Asbridge Street, Toxteth, was found guilty in his absence in September of seven charges of intentionally killing a wild bird, a Greylag Goose, and also driving without due care and without an MOT certificate.

Rebecca Templeman, defending, said that Andemariam, who was assisted in court by a Tigrinya interpreter, had admitted the offences in interview.

She explained that he was convicted in his absence as his 16-year-old brother had tried to cross the border between Eritrea and Ethiopia and was shot and killed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant travelled over there and emailed the court asking for an adjournment but he did not receive the postal reply and missed the hearing.

On his return he saw in a local newspaper that he was wanted and surrendered himself to the police.

Miss Templeman said that Andemariam, “was appalled when shown the CCTV footage and visibly upset at what he did that day.

“He came to the UK to better his quality of life and after completing a foundation course in medical science hopes to undertake a pharmacy degree. Whether that will still be possible with a conviction is something he will have to seek advice on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said that the defendant, who had worked as a delivery driver and warehouseman, was now on state benefits and was worried about supporting his young children.

Chairman of the Bench, Reginald Nash, told the defendant, “These are serious matters. We have noted the harm to the animals and that you failed to take any action to avoid the collision thereby causing considerable suffering and damage.”

The magistrates banned Andemariam, who already has three points on his licence for speeding, from driving for six months. They also ordered him to carry out 50 hours unpaid work and ten days rehabilitation activities.