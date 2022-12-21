The ambulance worker strikes follow two days of industrial action from nurses earlier this month.

Ambulance crews across England have begun strike action over pay and staffing levels, with walk outs taking place today (December 21) and December 28.

The strike action will affect emergency service workers at hospitals in Liverpool and across Merseyside as three unions - GMB, Unite and Unison - coordinate their efforts.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is asking the public to call 999 only in life-threatening situations whilst strike action takes place and to use 111 services online, rather than by telephone.

The service said: “As much as we can, we will prioritise those with life-threatening conditions but it is important to acknowledge that ambulance waits are to be expected. Those with less serious conditions are likely to be asked to seek alternatives.”

According to NWAS, life-threatening conditions or emergencies include: cardiac arrest, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, continuous fits, allergic reactions and serious head injuries.

The strike action comes after it was revealed that ambulance services are facing extreme pressures and struggling to hit wait time targets across the country.

Strike action in Merseyside

Unison members at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, Aintree Hospital, and Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital are also striking today - including ambulance workers, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants and cleaners.

It is important to still call 999 should you need emergency care, as operators will be still be answering calls, however, delays are expected across the region.

GMB union members will also be striking on December 28.