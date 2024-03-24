Amphibious bus returns to Liverpool as Splash Tours announce official launch date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine made its final tour of Liverpool a new amphibious tour is set to take over the city. Splash Tours will launch a new road and water exploration experience in a matter of weeks, which the operators promise will be 'unforgettable'.

Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall.

'Effortlessly' transforming into an amphibious vessel, the tour vehicle has been built by Seahorse Amphibious, following seven years of development, and will take guests on a 'splashdown' into the Albert Docks.

The new experience will operate later this year. Image: Splash Tours Liverpool

Operated by the Lumley family - Graham Lumley and his son Ed and daughter Amelia - the tour will feature live commentary, 'packed with entertaining and informative insights'.

Announcing the launch date on social media, Splash Tours said: "After seven years in the making, we can finally bring our unique land and water tour to Liverpool. Join us for an unforgettable boat tour that blends history, culture, and breathtaking scenery. Share the magic of Liverpool with us and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Splash Tours Liverpool will officially launch on May 2, 2024. More information is available here.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh take a ride on the Yellow Duck and amphibious vehicle during a visit to Merseyside Maritime Museum. The Queen is visiting many parts of Britain as she celebrates her Diamond Jubilee.

The tour brings back memories of The Yellow Duckmarine that operated in the city from 2001 and was one of Liverpool's most popular tourist attractions. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip even took a trip around the Albert Dock in the amphibious vehicle back in 2012.