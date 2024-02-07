Amphibious tours set to return to Liverpool as new duck bus launches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine made its final tour of Liverpool a new amphibious tour is set to launch in the city. Splash Tours is due to launch a new road and water exploration experience later this year, which the operators promise will be 'unforgettable'.

Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall.

'Effortlessly' transforming into an amphibious vessel, the tour vehicle has been built by Seahorse Amphibious, following seven years of development, and will take guests on a 'splashdown' into the Albert Docks.

The new experience will operate later this year. Image: Splash Tours Liverpool

Operated by the Lumley family - Graham Lumley and his son Ed and daughter Amelia - the tour will feature live commentary, 'packed with entertaining and informative insights'.

Ed Lumley said: "We cannot wait to launch Splash Tours in one of the world's most exhilarating and dynamic cities, allowing visitors to experience Liverpool from two very different perspectives - from its fabled streets, which tell a story or two, to its iconic and world-famous waterfront."

An official launch date has not yet been revealed, but Splash Tours Liverpool is expected to operate from spring this year.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh take a ride on the Yellow Duck and amphibious vehicle during a visit to Merseyside Maritime Museum. The Queen is visiting many parts of Britain as she celebrates her Diamond Jubilee.

The tour brings back memories of The Yellow Duckmarine that used to operate in the city from 2001 and was one of Liverpool's most popular tourist attractions. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip even took a trip around the Albert Dock in the amphibious vehicle back in 2012.