Anfield cemetery stabbing: Police appeal as man wounded in face and leg

The incident took place on Saturday.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a stabbing in Anfield on Saturday.

At around 4.20pm on April 8, the police received reports that a man in his twenties had sustained injuries to his face and leg following an incident in Anfield Cemetery, on Priory Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

A group of males suspected of carrying out the attack fled the scene on foot through the cemetery, and officers remain in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, house-to-house and witness enquiries.

What Merseyside Police have said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place. Priory Road would have been busy at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 4.20pm onwards and saw what happened to please contact us,” said Chief Inspector Phil Cowin.

He added: “I would also ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case. Reducing knife crime in Merseyside is a priority all year round.

“Our officers are committed in removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners. We continue to seek out those involved in knife crime, enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or involved in gangs.”

Contacting the police: Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000298210.

A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon. Image: Phil Nash via WikimediaA man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon. Image: Phil Nash via Wikimedia
Police