Sefton Council says the damage will be repaired 'as soon as possible'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A treasured beauty spot near Liverpool has suffered significant damage after work was carried out to repair a pipeline.

The pipeline runs through the grassland area of Crosby Coastal Park, which has become sodden and waterlogged due to recent weather conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a statement and images of the damage on social media, Sefton Council it had provided ‘clear instructions’ for any contractors to stay within a ‘designated area’, however, large track marks have been left in the ground.

According to the LDRS, the affected area is made up of acid grassland, a protected habitat in its own right and characterised by grassy tussocks and bare ground beloved by local dog-walkers and ramblers.

Loading....

Stating that the damage was caused by a third-party contractor, on behalf of United Utilities, Sefton Council said it is 'working with partners to ensure the damage is repaired as soon as possible'.

Local residents quickly responded to the local authority's statement, with one resident suggesting the was inevitable: “What do you expect from plant machinery on water logged fields, yes there will be damage," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another added that better preparations should be put in place before such works are started: “It should be laid with ground protection boards.”

Despite Sefton Council not being involved in the management or commissioning of the works to United Utilities’ pipeline, Green Sefton are now ‘working closely’ with United Utilities to ensure the repair is completed as soon as possible and ‘best practice’ is employed during the process.

Whilst no further details about repairs have been confirmed, discussions are taking place regarding financial liability for the repair and any potential compensation owed.