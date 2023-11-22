The RSPCA are 'desperately concerned' about abandonments in Merseyside as colder weather looms.

The RSPCA is warning that unwanted pets are set face a bleak winter as animal abandonments soar in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Earlier this year, two rabbits were abandoned at a block of flats in Bootle - after a resident found the young bunnies left inside a box placed in the foyer of the building on Viola Street. The box contained a water feeder, but no food was left for the animals.

Fortunately, the rabbits were picked up by a resident who took them in and looked after them for a time. But, due to a ‘no pets’ policy at the flats - something the RSPCA campaigns against - the rescuer then had to contact the animal welfare charity for help.

John was abandoned in Bootle. Photo: RSPCA

Both rabbits were in a healthy condition despite being abandoned and were transported to a nearby RSPCA centre in North Wales for ongoing care. They were named Jessie and John by rescue staff.

Sadly, many animals are not as lucky as Jessie and John and the RSPCA are 'desperately concerned' about abandonments in Merseyside as colder weather looms.

Jessie was abandoned in Bootle. Photo: RSPCA

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, explained: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year. "Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped. Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Merseyside. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

Shocking figures released by the RSPCA show that, in Merseyside, the charity is on course to receive 692 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking an 20.5% rise on the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.