Rabbits are sometimes referred to as the ‘silent sufferers’ of the animal world, for good reason.

According to Freshfields Animal Rescue, bunnies are often bought as a pet for youngsters around the Easter period, but become forgotten about in the garden. There is a pervading myth that all rabbits need is a hutch and a bit of hay - but the truth is actually very different.

Debbie Hughes from Freshfields Animal Rescue told LiverpoolWorld: “Bunnies are often thought to be a ‘first’ pet for a child, but actually they are at their most active at dusk and dawn.

“We want to avoid a situation where we get an influx of bunnies after Easter, when people have perhaps bought a rabbit without thinking through just what is needed.”

The Wildlife Unit at Freshfields is usually full to bursting, with many stray or unwanted rabbits brought in every week. The lovely animals need to be rehomed with other bunnies as they rely heavily on companionship and socialising.

Rabbits also need to be vaccinated against various diseases and Freshfields’ experts strongly recommend getting both sexes neutered, especially females, which have a high risk of cervical cancer.

They need a good diet of veggies, hay and treats, and need a loving, permanent home with owners who can look after them.

Danielle from Freshfields’ Wildlife Unit added: “As Easter approaches, we once again want to get the message out there that a rabbit is for life, not just for Easter.

Thelma and Louise are looking for a new home together.

“Rabbits are actually complex, social creatures with a need for interaction and stimulation. They need space, security and affection to stay well and happy, physically and emotionally.”

If you are thinking of adopting a rabbit, you can visit https://www.freshfields.org.uk/ or to help the rescue centre, toys and gifts for the bunnies are always welcome!

