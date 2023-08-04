Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Animals injured by fishing litter and thousands in Merseyside have long covid - headlines

Animals injured by fishing litter, thousands in the region suffering with long covid, jaguar arrives at Chester Zoo.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 4th Aug 2023, 21:11 BST

A rise in reports of animals injured by discarded fishing litter has prompted the RSPCA to issue a stark warning to new and inexperienced anglers. This comes as the number of calls last year to the charity reporting wildlife injured by angling litter (such as old fishing line, weights and barbed hooks) almost doubled over the summer, rocketing by 97%, with 186 reports in July compared to 94 in January.

New estimates suggest that more than 100,000 people in Cheshire and Merseyside could be suffering from long Covid. The Long Covid SOS charity said more public awareness and research is needed to support those with the 'debilitating' condition. Using the most recent data for the number of people registered with a GP in the Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership area, it could mean about 134,600 people aged 16 and older in the area were struggling with lingering health problems from the disease.

A rare black jaguar named Inka has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of a special programme caring for the species across Europe. The two-year-old female jaguar has moved from The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, having been carefully selected as a fitting companion for Chester's resident male jaguar, Napo.

Related topics:AnimalsRSPCAPeopleLitterData