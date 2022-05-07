“We all get together, reds and blues, to do a run and show the people of this country what Liverpool is all about.”

The eighth Run For The 97 5K – A Run To Remember is returning to the city this month for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The community legacy fun run remembers those who lost their lives at the Hillsborough tragedy.

It also recognises the families and the survivors, who have tirelessly fought for justice with the utmost dignity.

The 5k run in Stanley Park starts for real at 9:30am on Saturday, May 21, after being conducted via VR in 2020 and 2021. More details on how to enter are below.

‘It feels great to be back’

Margaret Aspinall alongside Jamie Carragher. Image: Emily Bonner

Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall said: “I am absolutely delighted that it’s back because I’m sure so many people must have really missed it because you all get together, reds and blues, to do a run and show the people of this country what Liverpool is all about and to me, that’s the main thing.

“It’s everybody running in memory of the 97, but you’ve also got to remember the survivors as well, and it’s good for them to be able to get together.”

‘We’ve had a magnificent response’

Alan Rothwell, race director for organisers BTR, said: “We’ve had to do it virtually for two years, but we’ve had a magnificent response. Over those two years in 2020, we had about 1200 people still doing it principally in the UK but from Singapore America Australia too.”

The 5K run itself takes place in Stanley Park and follows a course that passes between Anfield and Goodison Park, taking in the eternal flame at Anfield, where many participants stop and pause for a moment as a show of respect and remembrance.

Raising funds for charity

This year’s official charity partners are Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community, and junior parkrun.

The charities will receive funds donated and/or raised by participants. More than £35,000 has been raised for charity since the event was first staged in 2015.

How to enter Run For The 97

Everyone taking part in the 5K or 1 Mile event on Saturday 21 May 2022 is invited to fundraise or make a one-off donation – and don’t forget to Gift Aid as this makes a big difference.

What’s the cost?​

The entry fee for the 5K (event participant in Stanley park) is £24

The entry fee for the 5K (virtual UK participant) is £24

The entry fee for the 5K (virtual international) is £26

The entry fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run (event participant in Stanley Park) is £12