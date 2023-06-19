The episode was filmed at Sefton Park, in the heart of the city.

On Sunday, a much-anticipated epsiode of Antiques Roadshow aired on BBC One, with some pretty impressive valuations.

Filmed in Liverpool several months ago, at the beautiful Palm House in Sefton Park, locals showed off their most prized antiques, including a very special piece relating to the Fab Four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a heartfelt letter from a huge singer to quirky vases and century-old awards, guests brought in a range of antiques that impressed the experts.

One guest to appear on the show was Martin, the grandson of the incredible James Clarke.

James Clarke’s legacy in Liverpool: In 1898, aged just 14-years-old, James Clarke travelled from Guayana to Liverpool. Rescued by an Irish priest and then adopted by a local Irish family, he went on to save countless lives.

Martin explained: “Well he was quite a good swimmer which was very unusual in those days. There was the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to where lived and he rescued people from the canal. Also, he was a docker so he rescued some of his fellow workers on the docks.”

Clarke was also called on by the police to retrieve bodies from the canal. He received many awards, including those for competitive swimming and boxing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin added: “He campaigned along with other people to actually get swimming taught in Liverpool schools, which eventually, that’s what happened.”

Leaving a lasting legacy, a street was named in his honour, James Clarke Street in Vauxhall, and he was the first black man to have a street named after him in the city.

Letter from Kate Bush: One guest shared an incredible letter from Kate Bush. Mark sent poems to the huge artist in the 1980s, as he wrote about the difficulties of being a gay man at the time and didn’t know who to share them with. Much to his surprise, Bush sent back a heartfelt letter which was valuated at between £400-£600.

Friend of the Beatles receives massive valuation: One guest brought in some quite remarkable drawings, believed to be the Beatles’ first ever logo. Drawn in 1962, the two logos featured annentae, playing on beetles, and featured annotations by either John Lennon or Paul McCartney.

Explaining how he was given the opportunity to design the logo, he said: “Well, the Beatles approached me and wanted a logo for the drum. So, I was quite close and they were all at my 21st. I’m a sign-writer, shop fitter.”

The logos he designed for the Beatles, that didn’t end up being used. Image: BBC

Of course, we now all know the dropped-T logo, designed by Ivor Arbiter, but it is pretty impressive to have been the first person to design a logo for the Fab Four.

Advertisement

Advertisement