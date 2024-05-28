Plans for multi-million apartment block opposite city centre train station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centric House is set to be converted from offices into homes.

A major office block opposite Moorfields station could be given a new lease of life as city centre housing.

Despite undergoing a major refurbishment after a multi-million pound acquisition, office space at Centric House has lain dormant for a number of years. Now, the imposing site could become part of the answer to Liverpool’s ongoing housing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Council’s planning committee will next week consider a bid by Cert Property Limited to transform the four-storey building into 45 single level and duplex homes. According to a planning statement, the building only has a single tenant occupying around 50% of the ground floor lettable space.

The site is located within the Castle Street Conservation Area and the building benefits from a car park at basement level and a smaller car park at ground floor level within a courtyard, both of which are accessed from Dale Street. The proposal includes the installation of a platform lift within the main entrance from Moorfields, and creation of an accessible toilet at ground floor level. The building’s existing basement car park would accommodate eleven parking spaces including an accessible bay.

A total of 49 bicycle storage spaces and waste storage are also proposed at basement level. Cert purchased the 27,000 sq ft building six years ago to convert it into office spaces in a £3.3m deal after its former owner entered administration.

The building last underwent a refurbishment in 2010, when it was owned by Barclays. The bank vacated the building when it moved to 20 Chapel Street and Lord Street on the edge of Liverpool ONE. The flats plan would seek to introduce a new two-storey roof extension to the building, occupying the rear and side elevations, with glimpsed views of the addition from Moorfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad