Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information after a teenager was stabbed in Wallasey on Sunday (February 4). Shortly before 1.00am it was reported that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed on Cross Lane. Emergency services attended and took the victim to hospital for slash wounds to his arm and abdomen - which are not life-threatening. Following the stabbing, officers arrested a 21-year-old man from Woodchurch on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, possession of a bladed article, and possession of a firearm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Merseyside Police officers are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries but are asking for further information to "bring the offender to justice".

Detective Inspector Anna Hackett said: “Although a man has been arrested, we urge people who witnessed the incident that haven’t already contacted us to please do so. “We are carrying out a number of enquiries and are determined to bring the offender to justice. “There were two separate parties taking place on Cross Lane, and although the assault took place approximately an hour after these parties concluded, we are aware that there will have been people in the vicinity making their way home who may have seen what happened. Any information no matter how small may help our investigation. “If you witnessed the disturbance or the stabbing or were driving past the area and have dashcam footage, then please get in touch as it could be vital to our enquiries.” Detective Inspector Hackett added: “We will not tolerate the use of knives or any weapons on our streets, we know the harm and devastation they cause. “I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime. There is no place for knives in our communities. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch so we can act on community intelligence or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” How to contact Merseyside Police: If you have any information on this incident contact Merseyside Police's social media desk on X/Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, quoting 24000144521.