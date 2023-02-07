Police appeal for witnesses after women killed in collision with Mercedes

News bulletin: police appeal for witness after fatal RTC, new images of West Kirby Flood barrier, stage for Eurovision 2023 revealed

🚨 Police are appealing for witnesses after a Vauxhall, and a Mercedes were involved in a fatal road traffic collision in Stoneycroft on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called at 2.30 pm to the junction of Green Lane and Guernsey Road. A 29-year-old man was arrested and later released on bail.

🌊 New images have shown what a controversial sea wall in West Kirby will look like as it nears completion. The West Kirby Flood Alleviation Scheme is a 1.1km barrier along South Parade, which runs next to the town's marine lake. The scheme intends to save lives and protect the area from flooding well into the next century.

Advertisement

Advertisement