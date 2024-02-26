Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyside Police are appealing for help to identify a man fighting for his life in a 'critical condition' in hospital after a hit and run. The man, in his 50s, was struck by a van in Norris Green, Liverpool, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

The silver Ford Transit van was travelling along Utting Avenue East, after coming off the Broadway roundabout, and failed to stop following the collision. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for witnesses and later spotted the vehicle parked up at the junction of nearby Hollingbourne Place and Hollingbourne Road.

A 24-year-old man from Norris Green and a 44-year-old woman from Westvale in Kirkby have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. They are still in police custody for questioning and a van has been seized.

Paramedics attended the scene of the hit and run on Sunday evening and the man, who is believed to have been out exercising when the collision occurred, was taken to hospital where his remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may know the identity of the man to contact Merseyside Police as a matter of urgency. He is described as a white male, slim build, bald head and clean shaven. At the time of the collision, he was wearing a black Karrimor long-sleeved jacket, a bright yellow Karrimor cap (similar to the one pictured below), black gloves and black New Balance trainers with green stripes on the side.

A general view of Utting Avenue East and a yellow cap similar to the one worn by the hit and run victim. Image: Merseyside Police/Google Street View

Detective Sergeant Jason Higham, from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the pedestrian, but would urge anyone who think they may know him to please contact us. He is in a critical condition, so it is crucial that we identify him and let his family know as soon as possible. We suspect the man was out exercising at the time of the collision and we hope his neighbours, family or friends will recognise him due to the sports clothing he was wearing."

Detective Sergeant Higham added: “Although we have made two arrests, we are appealing for those who saw the collision or saw a silver van being driving around the area or parked on Hollingbourne Place or Hollingbourne Road with damage to the front of it to please get in touch.

“This collision happened at busy location and as such I believe it would have been witnessed by members of the public or they saw the van driving from the scene or being parked up. In addition, I would ask local businesses and homeowners with CCTV to check their systems to see if the damaged van has been captured on it.

“Likewise, the area was busy with traffic and as such I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam fitted to their vehicles to urgently review it. Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem can assist our investigation.”