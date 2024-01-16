Watch: Out and about in Liverpool snow and ice as arctic blast freezes city
As temperatures plunge below freezing don’t forget to wrap up warm.
Waking up to a blanket of snow can seem magical, and lots of Liverpool certainly looked beautiful on Tuesday morning. However, as the Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings, it's a reminder that we all need to take care when going out and about.
The wintry conditions also affected the public transport network, and more than 40 schools were closed due to the weather. Liverpool City Council sent seven vehicles out to treat major routes, covering approximately 600km.
Merseyrail services were also disrupted and the entrance approach flyover to the Birkenhead Toll Plaza for the Queensway Tunnel was closed. Bus services on both Arriva and Stagecoach were subject to delays and route changes.
We headed out into Liverpool to check out the conditions for ourselves. Watch the video above for more.