Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Polish Army veteran has thrown away his good reputation and marriage by filming a woman while she was changing at a Liverpool swimming pool.

The young mum, who already suffered from body anxiety, was horrified to spot a mobile phone, with the camera side uppermost, pushed beneath the edge of her cubicle at Wavertree Aquatic Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She unsuccessfully tried to grab it and fled to the reception to report the incident and Krzysztof Warda, who had earlier chatted to her, saying ‘you look good’, was detained and arrested.

Scott Woodward, prosecuting, told Liverpool Magistrates Court that the incident happened about 9.30 am on March 13 last year.

The victim had felt uncomfortable when the defendant had earlier chatted to her and moved away and went for a swim. Afterwards she went to a private shower facility.

“As she left to collect her belongings the defendant appeared by the lockers and she went into the private changing cubicles. The two adjoining hers were empty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She removed her towel to start drying herself and reached into her bag. At this point she noticed a mobile telephone. It was camera face up and under the cubicle panel.

“She then tried to grab the phone but it was pulled away from her. She ran out and notified staff,” said Mr Woodward.

Krzysztof Warda admitted voyeurism and was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months. Image: Lynda Roughley

In an impact statement the victim said she had been shocked and distressed. “It made me feel physically sick. I was embarrassed I was exposed to someone.” She said attended the centre to help her health difficulties but had felt anxious about returning.

Warda, 55, now of Whitney Road, Woolton, Liverpool, admitted voyeurism. Gary Bryan, defending, said that Warda, who walks with a stick, was "deeply remorseful and has displayed insight into how she would have felt'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that Warda, unemployed, has no previous convictions. He is formerly of Thornycroft Road, Wavertree, but has moved to a new address since the incident.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd, said: “It is difficult to imagine that the man before me today whose health is dreadful served Poland in the Army for 25 years.”

She told him that such behaviour affected women as it would make them 'worry about doing ordinary every day things, such as keeping fit, that someone like you might decide to make it into a sexual experience'.

Judge Lloyd said that Warda, formerly of Thornycroft Road, Wavertree, has had to move to separate accommodation after the end of his long marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She sentenced him to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months. She also ordered him to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activities and pay costs and a fine totalling £324.