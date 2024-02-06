Swimming pool voyeur caught filming young mum in Liverpool changing room
The 55-year-old put a mobile phone in a cubicle to record a woman as she undressed at a Liverpool swimming pool.
A Polish Army veteran has thrown away his good reputation and marriage by filming a woman while she was changing at a Liverpool swimming pool.
The young mum, who already suffered from body anxiety, was horrified to spot a mobile phone, with the camera side uppermost, pushed beneath the edge of her cubicle at Wavertree Aquatic Centre.
She unsuccessfully tried to grab it and fled to the reception to report the incident and Krzysztof Warda, who had earlier chatted to her, saying ‘you look good’, was detained and arrested.
Scott Woodward, prosecuting, told Liverpool Magistrates Court that the incident happened about 9.30 am on March 13 last year.
The victim had felt uncomfortable when the defendant had earlier chatted to her and moved away and went for a swim. Afterwards she went to a private shower facility.
“As she left to collect her belongings the defendant appeared by the lockers and she went into the private changing cubicles. The two adjoining hers were empty.
“She removed her towel to start drying herself and reached into her bag. At this point she noticed a mobile telephone. It was camera face up and under the cubicle panel.
“She then tried to grab the phone but it was pulled away from her. She ran out and notified staff,” said Mr Woodward.
In an impact statement the victim said she had been shocked and distressed. “It made me feel physically sick. I was embarrassed I was exposed to someone.” She said attended the centre to help her health difficulties but had felt anxious about returning.
Warda, 55, now of Whitney Road, Woolton, Liverpool, admitted voyeurism. Gary Bryan, defending, said that Warda, who walks with a stick, was "deeply remorseful and has displayed insight into how she would have felt'.
He said that Warda, unemployed, has no previous convictions. He is formerly of Thornycroft Road, Wavertree, but has moved to a new address since the incident.
District Judge Wendy Lloyd, said: “It is difficult to imagine that the man before me today whose health is dreadful served Poland in the Army for 25 years.”
She told him that such behaviour affected women as it would make them 'worry about doing ordinary every day things, such as keeping fit, that someone like you might decide to make it into a sexual experience'.
Judge Lloyd said that Warda, formerly of Thornycroft Road, Wavertree, has had to move to separate accommodation after the end of his long marriage.
She sentenced him to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months. She also ordered him to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activities and pay costs and a fine totalling £324.
The judge also imposed a ten year restraining order to keep away from the victim and the Aquatic Centre and ordered him to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.