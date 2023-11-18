Arrest made following daylight shooting in Belle Vale

A gang on electric bikes were seen firing gun at Land Rover.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after multiple shots were fired at a car in Belle Vale on Friday afternoon.

A group of males were seen on electric bikes and are thought to have fired a gun at a Land Rover in a car park on Lee Park Avenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police received a report that two shots had been discharged at around 2.35pm. There have been no reported injuries.

A 23-year-old man from Liverpool has now been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “Although we have made an arrest, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Merseyside Police will continually target those involved in serious and organised crime, including the use of guns on our streets. “Sadly, there are a number of people who are prepared to use firearms and cause harm in Merseyside, with little or no regard for other members of the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Carrying or using firearms and dangerous weapons on our streets where people live and work will not be tolerated in Merseyside and I would like to reassure residents that we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“If you have any CCTV or dash cam footage that could have captured the incident please check your systems and contact police if you have any evidence.

“Information from our community is vital if we are to stop people carrying any dangerous weapons in Merseyside that causes such violence on our streets.”