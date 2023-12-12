Arrests made after county line warrants carried out in Halewood and Bootle
Among those arrested was a 20-year-old man
Three arrests have been made after Merseyside Police carried out warrants across the region.
Yesterday (Monday, December 11) police officers carried out the two warrants in Halewood and Bootle as part of an investigation into suspected county lines drug operations, called Operation Toxic.
Police confirmed they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon following the carrying out of a warrant in Halewood.
Police also arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a firearm, following a warrant in Bootle. During the search officers discovered a seized a taser.
The three suspects remain in custody.
Merseyside Police's Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "This warrant was conducted as part of Project Medusa, which is Merseyside’s dedicated response to tackling County Lines drug dealing and enhance the safety of our communities.
"Our work to close County Lines and bring offenders to justice continues on a daily basis and I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so action can be taken."
Merseyside police said that since 2019, officers from the wider Project Medusa have closed 1,101 county lines, arrested 2,421 people for various offences including drug supply, firearms offences and money laundering and identified 1,256 vulnerable adults and children who have been referred to safeguarding services.
Anyone who has any information about County Lines drug dealing in their area or anyone who is concerned about someone who may be being exploited by these gangs, can contact @CrimestoppersUK completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact 101. In an emergency always contact 999.