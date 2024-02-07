Ten new Asda Express stores to open in Liverpool City Region - here's when and where
Asda is set to open 10 new express-format stores across the Liverpool City Region in the next few weeks, including shops in Liverpool, Bootle and St Helens.
The new Asda Express stores will open throughout February and will be converted from former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group.
The retailer has revealed it will open a total of 110 new Asda Express shops across the UK in February - a record for a single month.
Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: "Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.
"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK."
The locations of the Asda Express stores set to open across the Liverpool City Region are:
- Halton - 184-186 Lunts Heath Road (February 6)
- Runcorn - Hallwood Link Road South (February 6)
- Ellesmere Port - 118 Whitby Road (February 8)
- St Helens - 102 St Helens Linkway (February 13)
- Runcorn - Bridge Retail Park (February 14)
- Runcorn - Hallwood Link Road South (February 14)
- Liverpool - 17A Aigburth Road (February 15)
- Knowsley - Warrington Road, Whiston (February 15)
- Bootle - Linacre Lane (February 21)
- Southport - 3A Scarisbrick New Road (February 22)
The openings are part of a wider plan by the company to convert all 470 convenience stores previously acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Asda Express stores before the end of March.