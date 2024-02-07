Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda is set to open 10 new express-format stores across the Liverpool City Region in the next few weeks, including shops in Liverpool, Bootle and St Helens.

The new Asda Express stores will open throughout February and will be converted from former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group.

The retailer has revealed it will open a total of 110 new Asda Express shops across the UK in February - a record for a single month.

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: "Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK."

The locations of the Asda Express stores set to open across the Liverpool City Region are:

- Linacre Lane (February 21) Southport - 3A Scarisbrick New Road (February 22)