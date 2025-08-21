Ashley Dale remembered with illuminated landmarks three years on

Today (Thursday, August 21) marks three years since Ashley Dale was tragically murdered in her own home.

The 28-year-old Knowsley Council employee was killed when a gunman burst into her house on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of August 21, 2022, and opened fire. She was found in the back garden with a fatal gunshot wound.

Ms Dale's boyfriend, Lee Harrison, had been the intended target of the attack after a dispute at Glastonbury Festival had reignited a feud.

In November 2023, a jury found James Witham, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry and Joseph Peers guilty of her murder, conspiring to murder Mr Harrison and possession of a prohibited weapon, following a seven-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court. They were sentenced to a combined total of 173 years in prison.

Ashley Dale. | Merseyside Police

Three years on from Ashley’s tragic death, the Greystone Bridge over the M62 and Archway Road Bridge in Huyton will today be lit up in pink, orange and green in remembrance.

Speaking ahead of today’s anniversary, Julie Dale, Ashley’s mum, said: “On August 21, 2022, at 3:45am our world was changed forever. We were told the horrific news that my 28-year-old daughter Ashley had been brutally murdered in her own home.

“She had been shot in her kitchen - her home, the one place where she should have been safe. The past three years have been a living nightmare trying to come to terms with what has happened to Ashley and navigating a life and future without her in it.

“After Ashley’s murder we were told that crime reporting had risen significantly. This heinous crime had shaken the community and people had had enough.

Ashley Dale | Family Handout

“We count ourselves one of the ‘lucky’ ones as we have been able to get justice for Ashley. Without the support of the community, who knows what position we would be in now?

“Sadly, there are families who are still waiting for their justice knowing that their loved one’s killers are still out there walking our streets.

“No parent should have to go through this. Losing a child in such an horrific way and knowing that someone knows who has committed these crimes is just unbearable.

“So, I appeal to anyone who may have information that could help give the families the justice they deserve and help ease the lifelong pain they are facing to come forward to police or Crimestoppers.”