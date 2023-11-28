Ashley Dale murder documentary - part 1: Tragic shooting in own home

Ashley Dale was not the intended target when she was gunned down in her own home.

In the early hours of August 21, 2022, Merseyside Police officers were called to a property in Old Swan and found a young woman lying in the rear garden with gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided CPR at the scene, and she was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Her name was Ashley Dale. She was not the intended target of the gunman who burst into her home on Leinster Road and opened fire.

The family of the 28-year-old described her as "a hard working young woman who had her entire life ahead of her." She had just been promoted at her work, she was an environmental health officer with Knowsley Council. However, her life was tragically cut short before she was able to take up her new role.

A total of 15 arrests were made during Merseyside Police's murder investigation into her death. On November 22 this year, four men - James Witham, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry and Joseph Peers - were sentenced to a combined total of 173 years for her murder.

This mini documentary series explores how a row at Glastonbury Festival led to Ashley's death, follows the police investigation and explains how her own mobile phone contained the most significant evidence of the trial.