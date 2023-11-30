Ashley Dale murder documentary - part 3: All had a part to play

”It's a one-in-a-billion type of thing. It doesn't happen, but it has happened.”

Following a seven-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court, four men were sentenced to a total of 173 years in prison for the murder of Ashley Dale.

A jury found James Witham, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry and Joseph Peers guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Ashley, who was fatally shot in her home in Leinster Road in August 2022.

James Witham had previously admitted to being the gunman who fired the fatal shot.

Ashley's stepdad, Rob Jones, said: "No one would ever account for someone kicking your door down at 12:30 and firing 15 bullets into your property. It's a one-in-a-billion type of thing. It doesn't happen, but it has happened."

Julie Dale, Ashley's mother, said: "I'm angry at all of them... you know they've all had a part to play in it." She added that Witham has 'destroyed' her family's lives.

The four men were also found guilty of conspiracy to murder Ashley's boyfriend, Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion submachine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "I would like to thank the family for the immense courage and composure displayed throughout the trial as they have relived the horrific events of 21st August. Whilst they will never get over losing their Ashley following today's result, I and the rest of the Team hope they will find some comfort in the knowledge that those responsible will spend the rest of their life behind bars."