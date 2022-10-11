Ashley Dale murder investigation, Port of Liverpool workers on strike, new road rules for Lime Street.

Detectives have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan in August. A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from St Helens, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have now been released under investigation. A total of 11 arrests have now been made in relation to Ashley's murder.

Port of Liverpool workers on strike

Around 600 workers at the Port of Liverpool have started a week-long strike. Workers at the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company voted in favour of industrial action in a ballot after being offered what they say is an 'inadequate pay offer'.

New road rules for Lime Street

An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order for Lime Street is now in operation for 18 months. All traffic – except bikes, buses, taxis, private hire vehicles and access for loading/unloading – will be prohibited from heading into Lime Street and onto St George's Place.