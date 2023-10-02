Ashley Dale: Murder trial to start today as five men face jury over shooting death

Additionally, Kallum Radford, 25, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Five men are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (October 2), charged with the murder of Ashley Dale.

Ms Dale, 28, was found fatally injured after a gunman burst into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, last year and fired multiple shots. She was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body.

Ms Dale, who is not believed to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Ian Fitzgibbon is one of the men charged over her death and was extradited from Spain after being arrested by the Spanish National Police.

He will face a jury alongside four other men who have already denied the murder. They are Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28. Witham previously pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The five men are also facing charges of conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison; possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.