The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has risen sharply across parts of Merseyside, with one NHS hospital trust in Liverpool recording a 55% increase in a week.
That is well above the 33% rise recorded across England.
How do you feel about COVID? Are you learning to live with it?
‘The Government are hiding their head in the sand’
Anne said: "The Government are hiding their head in the sand. So it's just like, ah well, we'll just let people catch it."
‘It’s just going to work its way through society’
Bernard said: "It's one of those things that's just going to work its way through society anyway. Whether it happens quicker or slower."
‘I think it’s learning to live with it now’
Nisha said: "I think it's learning to live with it now and not let it hinder anything as much as it has for the past two years."