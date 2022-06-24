Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recently recorded a rise of over 50% in COVID-19 hospitalisations.

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has risen sharply across parts of Merseyside, with one NHS hospital trust in Liverpool recording a 55% increase in a week.

That is well above the 33% rise recorded across England.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How do you feel about COVID? Are you learning to live with it?

‘The Government are hiding their head in the sand’

Anne tells us if she’s worried about Covid-19

Anne said: "The Government are hiding their head in the sand. So it's just like, ah well, we'll just let people catch it."

‘It’s just going to work its way through society’

Bernard tells us if he’s worried about Covid-19

Bernard said: "It's one of those things that's just going to work its way through society anyway. Whether it happens quicker or slower."

‘I think it’s learning to live with it now’

Nisha tells us if she’s worried about Covid-19