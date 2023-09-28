Castore was created by two Wirral brothers and quickly became a key name in the sportswear industry.

Players of Premier League team Aston Villa have reportedly raised complaints about their new Castore kits, with the material suggested to be forcing them to play in “soaking wet” jerseys.

The sportswear brand, created by two brothers from Wirral, entered a long-term partnership with Villa in May 2022. But it is said that players believe their latest kit is uncomfortable and affecting performances

According to the Telegraph, a source said: “The players are having to play in soaking wet t-shirts and it is a problem that needs to be solved. It cannot go on all season. The players look like they’ve jumped in a swimming pool after about 10 minutes.”

The news comes after the Telegraph revealed that Newcastle United have reportedly ended their partnership with Castore after complaints from fans. The £5 million-a-year deal began in 2021 and is said to have ended prematurely, however, there have not been any complaints from Newcastle players. Castore also manufactures jerseys for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Founded by Bebbington-raised siblings Tom and Phil Beahon in August 2016 through a £25,000 loan from their parents, Castor also creates kits for the England cricket team and provides apparel for two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray and Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing.