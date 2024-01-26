Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in West Derby.

At around 1.00am on Wednesday (January 24) a 58-year-old man was found outside a property on Eaton Road with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Anthony Elms, of Whiston Lane in Huyton, has now been charged with attempted murder, criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.