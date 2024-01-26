Attempted murder suspect named as Liverpool man left in 'critical' condition
A 58-year-old man was found outside a Liverpool property with a serious head injury.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in West Derby.
At around 1.00am on Wednesday (January 24) a 58-year-old man was found outside a property on Eaton Road with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.
Liam Anthony Elms, of Whiston Lane in Huyton, has now been charged with attempted murder, criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.
He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court today (Friday, January 26) to be remanded into custody.