Wirral newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, were among four people killed in the crash.

Footage taken moments before the helicopter crash in Australia that claimed the lives of two Wirral newlyweds appears to show a passenger warning one of the pilots of danger just seconds before the fatal mid-air collision.

In the video, one of the passengers is seen tapping pilot Michael James on the shoulder before bracing themselves as two helicopters collide on the Gold Coast, killing four people.

Advertisement

The footage - obtained by Australia’s 7 News network - was filmed on Monday on board the sightseeing helicopter that was descending. The pilot managed to successfully land the Sea World aircraft on a sandbank despite a rota blade of another ascending helicopter smashing through the windscreen.

The helicopter that was climbing crash landed, claiming the lives of Wirral couple Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57, along with pilot Ash Jenkinson and Australian woman Venessa Tadros.

Mr and Mrs Hughes, from Neston on the Wirral Peninsula, were married in August 2021 and had travelled to Queensland to visit Ron’s daughter Jane Manns, her husband Ben Manns and their children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of their trip of a lifetime, they boarded a sightseeing helicopter near the popular Sea World theme park when the tragedy struck. In a statement, Mr Hughes’ daughter said: “Our family is heartbroken”.

Mrs Hughes’ brother Dave Boyce added: “We would also like to thank you all for the love and support we have received. We are truly humbled at this heartbreaking time.”

The crash occurred at around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others.

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector.

Advertisement

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.

Ron and Diane Hughes, from Merseyside, were killed in a helicopter crash in Australia. Image: Facebook

Advertisement

Air safety investigators said the crash could have been much worse if it weren’t for the second pilot’s expertise in making a heavy landing despite having his cockpit glass broken by the other aircraft’s rotor blade.

Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau described the actions of the 52 year-old Sydney pilot to land safely as a “remarkable achievement”. He said: “While it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many families are mourning this morning, we could have had a far worse situation.”

Advertisement

Investigators will also work to determine what transpired in the helicopters’ cockpits before the collision and to examine the landing procedures and business protocols, in addition to analysing surveillance footage and films shot by beachgoers. They had also retrieved recording devices from the aircraft.

A helicopter collision has killed four people in Australia

According to eyewitness video, the second aircraft’s front cockpit was struck by the main rotor blade of the descending helicopter, which was coming in to land. In the collision, the aircraft’s gearbox and rotor blade split off, sending the helicopter hurtling toward the sandbank.

The incident occurred in front of hundreds of people who were celebrating the New Year’s Day public holiday in the popular tourist location. At the moment, John Hunt, who was visiting the theme park, thought one of the helicopters was going to crash into the crowd, but the pilot was able to get out of the sandbank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sea World theme park said on Tuesday (January 3): "Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP) offers its deepest condolences to all those impacted by the helicopter tragedy. While Sea World Helicopters is an independent professional operator, VRTP is working with emergency services and the authorities to provide every possible assistance."

Four people died after two helicopters crashed near the Sea World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the park where it operates, also expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.