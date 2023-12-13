Authentic Italian cafe and bakery to open second venue in Liverpool city centre
A popular Italian coffee shop, pasticceria and gelateria is set to open a second site in Liverpool city centre.
A favourite in the city for its delicious coffee, Gran Caffè, has been serving customers in the Italian Quarter for over ten years.
Originally opening as P&D Deli, the venue underwent a renaissance and became Gran Caffè, which translates to 'great coffee'.
Headed up by brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, a second venue will now open on Duke Street, serving freshly baked Italian pastries and homemade gelato.
From filled croissants to traditional Italian donuts, pasticiottos and a large selection of classic Italian cakes, the menu will offer something for everyone, with a variety of vegan options.
Savoury options such as focaccia will be available, as well as freshly made juices and a range of hot drinks.
Co-owner Paolo Cillo said the duo 'can’t wait' to launch the new venue, which will open at 78 Duke Street later this month.