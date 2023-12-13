Register
Authentic Italian cafe and bakery to open second venue in Liverpool city centre

Gran Caffè has been a firm favourite in Liverpool for more than ten years.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:51 GMT
A popular Italian coffee shop, pasticceria and gelateria is set to open a second site in Liverpool city centre.

A favourite in the city for its delicious coffee, Gran Caffè, has been serving customers in the Italian Quarter for over ten years.

Originally opening as P&D Deli, the venue underwent a renaissance and became Gran Caffè, which translates to 'great coffee'.

Headed up by brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, a second venue will now open on Duke Street, serving freshly baked Italian pastries and homemade gelato.

Gran Caffe, Liverpool Duke Street. Gran Caffe, Liverpool Duke Street.
From filled croissants to traditional Italian donuts, pasticiottos and a large selection of classic Italian cakes, the menu will offer something for everyone, with a variety of vegan options.

Savoury options such as focaccia will be available, as well as freshly made juices and a range of hot drinks.

Co-owner Paolo Cillo said the duo 'can’t wait' to launch the new venue, which will open at 78 Duke Street later this month.

