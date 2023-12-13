Gran Caffè has been a firm favourite in Liverpool for more than ten years.

A popular Italian coffee shop, pasticceria and gelateria is set to open a second site in Liverpool city centre.

A favourite in the city for its delicious coffee, Gran Caffè, has been serving customers in the Italian Quarter for over ten years.

Originally opening as P&D Deli, the venue underwent a renaissance and became Gran Caffè, which translates to 'great coffee'.

Headed up by brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, a second venue will now open on Duke Street, serving freshly baked Italian pastries and homemade gelato.

Gran Caffe, Liverpool Duke Street.

From filled croissants to traditional Italian donuts, pasticiottos and a large selection of classic Italian cakes, the menu will offer something for everyone, with a variety of vegan options.

Savoury options such as focaccia will be available, as well as freshly made juices and a range of hot drinks.