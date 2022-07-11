The video shows the offender running on School Lane following the fatal stabbing in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV footage of the teenager who was today sentenced to life for the murder of Ava White in Liverpool city centre last year.

Ava, 12, was stabbed in the neck following a row over a Snapchat video and later died in hospital.

A 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was found convicted of murder following a two-week trial in May and has now been sentenced to serve a minimum of 13 years.

The footage shows the offender running on School Lane on the night of the fatal stabbing, entering a shop and during his arrest in a Merseyside Police custody suite.