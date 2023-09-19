Under-fire Avanti West Coast handed new contract to run train services between Liverpool and London
Avanti had been given six months to improve after providing an ‘unacceptable’ service to passengers during 2022.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Avanti West Coast has been given a new long-term contract after ‘dramatically reducing cancellations’ and ‘significantly’ improving services for passengers.
Operating the Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service, Avanti West Coast has faced mass criticism for the past year, however Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the company is “back on track”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Awarded to the train operator by the Department for Transport (DfT), the new contract which starts on October 15, has a maximum term of nine years, but can be terminated at any point after three years with three months’ notice.
The DfT say Avanti West Coast have cut train cancellations to “as low as 1.1% over the past year” and improved passenger facilities on trains including better seats, lighting and charging points.
The turnaround comes almost a year after Avanti West Coast was given six months to improve after providing an ‘unacceptable’ service to passengers during the summer of 2022.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The routes Avanti West Coast operate provide vital connections, and passengers must feel confident that they can rely on the services to get them where they need to be at the right time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Over the past year, short-term contracts were necessary to rebuild the timetable and reduce cancellations. Now Avanti are back on track, providing long-term certainty for both the operator and passengers will best ensure that improvements continue.”