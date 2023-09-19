Register
BREAKING
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week

Under-fire Avanti West Coast handed new contract to run train services between Liverpool and London

Avanti had been given six months to improve after providing an ‘unacceptable’ service to passengers during 2022.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Avanti West Coast has been given a new long-term contract after ‘dramatically reducing cancellations’ and ‘significantly’ improving services for passengers.

Operating the Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service, Avanti West Coast has faced mass criticism for the past year, however Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the company is “back on track”.

Awarded to the train operator by the Department for Transport (DfT), the new contract which starts on October 15, has a maximum term of nine years, but can be terminated at any point after three years with three months’ notice.

Most Popular

The DfT say Avanti West Coast have cut train cancellations to “as low as 1.1% over the past year” and improved passenger facilities on trains including better seats, lighting and charging points.

The turnaround comes almost a year after Avanti West Coast was given six months to improve after providing an ‘unacceptable’ service to passengers during the summer of 2022.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The routes Avanti West Coast operate provide vital connections, and passengers must feel confident that they can rely on the services to get them where they need to be at the right time.

“Over the past year, short-term contracts were necessary to rebuild the timetable and reduce cancellations. Now Avanti are back on track, providing long-term certainty for both the operator and passengers will best ensure that improvements continue.”

Related topics:Avanti West CoastTrain servicesLiverpoolLondonLondon EustonPassengersDepartment for Transport