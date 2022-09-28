The venue will be located in the Cains Brewery Village.

BOXPARK is to open a brand-new venue in Liverpool, their first development outside of London.

Known for diverse street food offering, independent retailers and iconic events, BOXPARK’s new venture aims to champion local businesses and creatives.

BOXPARK is coming to Liverpool next year.

The venue will be located in the Baltic Triangle, Liverpool’s bustling creative quarter, filled with independent businesses, bars and street art.

Scheduled to launch in late 2023, BOXPARK will turn Cain’s Brewery Village’s Canning Hall into an all-day dining and music experience, with a lease for the next 15 years.

Spanning 16,000 sq. ft and holding 400 internal covers plus 200 external covers, the proposals for BOXPARK Liverpool will include around 10 kitchen units, three internal bars with additional external bars and a terrace for al fresco dining and intimate events.

BOXPARK Liverpool plans.

Working closely with Liverpool Council, the venue is set to deliver over 150 new jobs.

Boxpark has three site in London, in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.

What’s been said?

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Development and Economy, Cllr Sarah Doyle, said: “The news that BOXPARK is setting up its first non-London operation in Liverpool is exciting.

“It’s also a perfect illustration of the city’s significant appeal to investors. I’m delighted that BOXPARK has placed social value at the heart of its decision-making, with their commitment to working with the local supply chain and to recruiting from within the city. BOXPARK will be a strong, high-profile addition to the Liverpool dining and leisure scene.”

Cains Brewery Village, Managing Director, Harj Dusanj comments on the newly signed deal: “We are incredibly excited to be welcoming the first BOXPARK-branded venture outside London to Cains Brewery Village.