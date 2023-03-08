Award-winning Liverpool restaurant announces immediate closure

Lerpwl opened its doors in 2020 to much acclaim.

A much-loved Liverpool restaurant has announced it’s immediate closure, despite being listed in ‘Foodie Bible’ the Michelin Guide.

Owned by the Barrie Bros, Liam and Ellis Barrie, Lerpwl opened in 2020 and has been recognised as one of the city’s best fine dining experiences, receiving numerous awards, including an AA rosette.

In a statement, Liam Barrie said that the landlord had demanded £30,000 to settle pandemic rent debt, following an arbitration process.

Sharing the news on their website, the Lerpwl team said: “We are saddened to announce the closure of Lerpwl with immediate effect.

“Opening with Covid and facing the challenges of the Post Covid trading environment has been unprecedented. The resulting administrative burden has overshadowed our attempts to re-emerge and establish the foundations for the business as hoped.

“Unfortunately the slow recovery has been shattered by the cost of living crisis, rising costs and the lower than expected footfall at the Royal Albert Dock.

“Despite the challenges, we are proud of the commitment and hard work from the team in making Lerpwl one of the top restaurants in Liverpool. Many people have played a part and we appreciate all those who have invested time and energy into the Lerpwl journey.

