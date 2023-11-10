The award-winning restaurant offered unique dining experiences such as Chinese-inspired afternoon tea and bottomless brunch, and was a hit with locals.

A popular Liverpool restaurant is closing for good amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Lu Ban, located on Stanhope Street in the Baltic Triangle, announced the closure on social media on Thursday evening (November 9). In a statement, the team said: "We regret to inform our customers that, after careful consideration, we have made the decision to permanently close Lu Ban restaurant."

The statement continued: "The closure was not a decision we have taken lightly but was due to a combination of factors. The ongoing cost of living crisis has reduced footfall to what was always a niche concept.

"This coupled with increasing financial pressure of running and utility costs has rendered the business unsustainable. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to customers whom have plans to visit in the near future and where deposits have been paid these will be returned."