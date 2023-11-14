The Liverpool venue was recently named Best Restaurant in the North West.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular independent restaurant is set to launch its second Liverpool venue this week.

PICNIC opened in 2019 after starting as an online business and gaining a cult following. Known for healthier fast food options, the award-winning venue has gone from strength to strength and will now open a second store in the heart of West Derby Village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Smithdown Road venue was shortlisted for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards this summer and named Best Restaurant in the North West for the second consecutive year.

The PICNIC team hope that launching a second venue will reduce wait times and make their 'healthier fast food' even more accessible.

PICNIC, West Derby. Photo: PICNIC

The PICNIC team said: “Our target with this new venture is to re-create what we fell in love with at our Smithdown store; a neighbourhood establishment that provides healthier fast food to sit in, take away and be delivered.

“We are aware Smithdown is working at max capacity at peak times so our target is to increase availability on delivery and take away and reduce current wait times by 30-40%, as the shops are situated close enough to share the demand!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new venue is now officially open for deliveries and is expected to open to sit-in customers later this week.

Sharing the news on Instagram, PICNIC said: "We’re officially open on deliveries from Uber Eats, right now yes! We are aiming to be open for collection Thursday and sit in at the end of the week."

The team added that they are waiting to receive deliveries to allow them to open fully.

PICNIC on Smithdown Road won the regional title and made it into the national final last year. Photo by PICNIC via Instagram.

Second venue details: The new eatery on Almonds Green will be dog-friendly, just like the Smithdown Road venue, and will offer fast food that is “good value for money and good for you.”