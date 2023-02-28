Register
Award-winning restaurant to close in Birmingham and reopen in Liverpool

The eatery is listed by Michelin and has three AA-Rosettes.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
2 minutes ago

An award-winning restaurant is set to close down in Birmingham city centre and relocate to Liverpool.

About 8, which is listed by Michelin and has three AA-Rosettes, will shut its doors in the Second City with head chef Andy Sheridan set to reopen the eatery in his hometown in the coming months.

“We’re expanding considerably in 2023, most notably with my return to Liverpool,” Sheridan said. “Birmingham has been good to me, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of a great food movement in the Second City. That’s where Sam, I and the team created 8 and where we’ve built a reputation.

“But Liverpool is my home and when the opportunity arose, we really couldn’t say no. Planning is advanced and we’ll look forward to publishing the opening date in the near future.”

About 8 will be relaunched at a site near to the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool city centre. The restaurant is described as ‘one of the most unique countertop experiences’ by Michelin and ‘not for the faint-hearted’ by the owners.

About 8 head chef Andy Sheridan
