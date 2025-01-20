Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Merseyside Police have released a mugshot of Axel Rudakubana after he admitted murdering three little girls in Southport.

18-year-old Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murders of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (January 20). The three girls - aged nine, seven and six - died after being stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space on July 29, 2024.

Rudakubana, who lived in Banks, Lancashire, had previously not spoken during any of his court hearings and pleas of not guilty had previously been entered to all 16 counts on the indictment, on his behalf.

As well as three counts of murder, he has now pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of eight other children - who cannot be named for legal reasons - and to the attempted murder of dance instructor Leanne Lucas and local businessman John Hayes.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism - in the form of an Al Qaeda manual. Both items were discovered following searches of his home by police. The attack in Southport was not declared a terrorist incident.

Axel Rudakubana mugshot. | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Prosecutors at Liverpool Crown Court described the defendant as a “young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence", saying the attack left an "enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness".

The court heard that relatives of Rudakubana's victims were not present to see him enter his guilty pleas. Mr Justice Goose said: "I am conscious of the fact the families are not here today."

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, confirmed the families had not attended because it was assumed the trial would open on Tuesday. Mr Justice Goose said he extended his apologies to them that "for that reason they weren't here to hear him enter his pleas".

Rudakubana will be sentenced on Thursday (January 23).