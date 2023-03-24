Environmental health officials determined the venue in ‘new Chinatown’ required major improvement.

Sweet Time Bakery in Liverpool city centre has been hit with a zero rating for hygiene following a visit from the council’s food inspectors.

Officers determined the venue on Myrtle Parade, in ‘new Chinatown’, required major improvement and hit it with the lowest possible rating out of five.

Details of the inspection on February 21 have just been made public and show environmental health officials had concerns over hygienic food handling, cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food safety.

The bakery, next to a supermarket and bubble tea shop, is located in an area of L7, which has proved popular since an influx of new businesses opened and a big student population moved in.

On the menu: The venue offers a range of baked goods, cakes, cookies and drinks ranging from £1.20 to £10.99 according to its online food delivery provider.

What next: Should Sweet Time Bakery seek to appeal the decision, the business will need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the lowest rating possible was awarded. If this is still felt to be wrong or unfair, management can appeal to the FSA in writing to challenge the decision. A right to reply will also be published on the FSA website alongside its rating.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed major improvement was necessary in a number of areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

