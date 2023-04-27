Register
Liverpool bakery sets up Eurovision karaoke machine - sing a song, get a free Scouse pie

The Bread Shop Bakery in Aigburth is asking customers to belt out a hit or two.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 26th Apr 2023, 23:35 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Liverpool may have been given a Guinness World Record for producing more number one hit singles than any other city in the world - but does that really mean we’ve all got musical talent?

Well one local business is getting their customers to belt out a hit or two in honour of Eurovision to find out. The Bread Shop Bakery in Aigburth has installed a karaoke machine and customers who sing a song get a free Scouse pie.

